Woman arrested on child abuse charges
  • Updated
080321-ent-holmes-p1

Latisha Nicole Holmes

 COFFEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Officers with the Enterprise Police Department have charged an Enterprise woman with willful abuse of a child under 18 following a late night altercation on July 31.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the intersection of Geneva Hwy and Bellwood Road for a disturbance call, Lt. Billy Haglund said. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered a 14-year-old juvenile was struck multiple times with a cell phone charging cord by the juvenile’s mother, 34-year-old Latisha Nicole Holmes.

“The juvenile suffered welts and bruising to the left side of the body,” Haglund said.

Holmes was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

