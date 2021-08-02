Woman arrested on child abuse charges

Officers with the Enterprise Police Department have charged an Enterprise woman with willful abuse of a child under 18 following a late night altercation on July 31.
At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the intersection of Geneva Hwy and Bellwood Road for a disturbance call, Lt. Billy Haglund said. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered a 14-year-old juvenile was struck multiple times with a cell phone charging cord by the juvenile’s mother, 34-year-old Latisha Nicole Holmes.
“The juvenile suffered welts and bruising to the left side of the body,” Haglund said.
Holmes was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.