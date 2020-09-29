 Skip to main content
Woman charged after taking child
Woman charged after taking child

093020-ent-arrest-p1

Dayse Katlyn Pritchard

 Coffee County Sheriff's Office

Enterprise Police Detectives made an arrest in an hours-old parental child abduction case on Tuesday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department answered a call about a possible parental child abduction at an Enterprise residence.

Responding officers discovered the mother of a 9-month-old child made forced entry into the residence of the child’s court appointed guardian and fled the residence with the child.

At 9 a.m., officers located the suspect and the child at the Dollar General on Hwy. 167 N. The child was found unharmed and released to the custody of the guardian.

EPD Detectives arrested and charged Dayse Katlyn Pritchard, 26, of Enterprise with second degree burglary and interference with child custody.

An additional arrest was made when detectives discovered narcotics in the vehicle Pritchard and the child were travelling in.

Detectives arrested and charged Antonio Fidel Stanfield, 60, of Enterprise with second degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Pritchard and Stanfield were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

EPD would like to thank the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

