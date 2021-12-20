Women Who Care honors women who serve the community

Women Who Care Inc. recently held a recognition banquet to honor women who contribute to the community in a variety of ways.
Along with offering services and resources to help those in need, the non-profit has been recognizing outstanding women in the community for several years. WWC Founder/Director Harolyn Benjamin said her main goal is always to highlight women who do important work behind the scenes and often may not be acknowledged for their efforts.
“It’s a way of recognizing and saying, ‘We see you and we honor you for what you do and we appreciate you,’” Benjamin said. “Far too often, someone passes and we get up and give these great eulogies, but no one has told this person prior to them passing. So this is our way of saying thank you for going beyond what is required of you.”
Due to Benjamin’s personal health issues and the pandemic, an awards banquet wasn’t possible last year. Because of these particular challenges, Benjamin said this year she specifically wanted to choose women who embody compassion towards others.
“All of these ladies in their own way exemplify that: compassion. Even in the midst of the pandemic. Their compassion is what moved me to honor them,” Benjamin said.
This year’s honorees were Helen Nichols, owner of Panache Events; Mary Hugely of Helping Hands; Latasha Brady, owner of Kare Bear Christian Day Care; Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator for the City of Enterprise; Sheree Hardrick, director of Federal Programs in Enterprise City Schools; Betty Davison, manager of Enterprise HeadStart; and Monica Howard, owner of Magnolia Farms Catering. Davison also received the Shawn Dunaway Joy Award and Dawn Johnson received the Sue Neuwien Humanitarian Award.
In addition to being honored at the banquet, Kirkland received a newly-created City of Enterprise service award named in her honor. On Dec. 6, Carol Lane, executive assistant to the mayor, and Kerry Johnson, Enterprise Water Works office manager, became the first recipients of the Kay Kirkland City of Enterprise Award.
Women Who Care Inc. is a local non-profit that offers training and other resources to help individuals achieve their goals. For more information about Women Who Care, visit www.womenwhocare.info or contact womenwhocare1@yahoo.com.