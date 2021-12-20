Women Who Care honors women who serve the community

Women Who Care Inc. recently held a recognition banquet to honor women who contribute to the community in a variety of ways.

Along with offering services and resources to help those in need, the non-profit has been recognizing outstanding women in the community for several years. WWC Founder/Director Harolyn Benjamin said her main goal is always to highlight women who do important work behind the scenes and often may not be acknowledged for their efforts.

“It’s a way of recognizing and saying, ‘We see you and we honor you for what you do and we appreciate you,’” Benjamin said. “Far too often, someone passes and we get up and give these great eulogies, but no one has told this person prior to them passing. So this is our way of saying thank you for going beyond what is required of you.”

Due to Benjamin’s personal health issues and the pandemic, an awards banquet wasn’t possible last year. Because of these particular challenges, Benjamin said this year she specifically wanted to choose women who embody compassion towards others.

“All of these ladies in their own way exemplify that: compassion. Even in the midst of the pandemic. Their compassion is what moved me to honor them,” Benjamin said.