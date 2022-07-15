Women Who Care hosts first job fair

Local non-profit Women Who Care recently partnered with the Educational Opportunity Center to host a job fair at Enterprise State Community College for those seeking work in the area.

Women Who Care Director Harolyn Benjamin said that she has recently been approached by several companies who are looking for potential employees, so she decided to create the job fair to help bridge the gap between these businesses and those seeking employment.

The fair included representatives from five different employers, free job coaching services and a free clothing boutique for those in need of professional clothing for interviews or the workplace.

“The economy and the pandemic have changed the recruiting process,” Benjamin said. “There is a greater demand for labor and, in some cases, less conversation about what the other should expect. Having business coaches allows the employers to share insight with individuals seeking employment. Having an opportunity to speak with a potential employer may help the participants ask one-on-one questions and get positive and informed feedback. That might help them secure employment, stay employed, and ultimately create a better work environment and life.”

While WWC often helps unemployed people apply to jobs and prepare them for interviews, the organization has never held a job fair until now. Benjamin said the fair won’t be the last, and they are already planning another one for later this year.

“There have been great conversations to come out of this, and if one person gets that job, if one person is in a better situation than they were when they walked in the door today, then it was all worth it,” Benjamin said.

For more information about Women who Care and its mission, visit www.womenwhocare.info