Women Who Care to hold self-improvement workshop

A sweet boy from a poor family dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit him to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children—but will the lad find the last remaining one and have all his dreams come true?

Harolyn Fennell-Benjamin, executive director for Women Who Care Inc., recently announced the theme and speakers for WWC’s upcoming event “Why Won’t You Hire Me?”

Many people are having a difficult time navigating through this ever changing job market, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Benjamin said they want to offer people hope and let them know that everyone has the opportunity to have their very own Golden Ticket to dream as big as they want.

“Everything is better when you add a theme, and for me it had to be one of my favorite movies ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’,” Benjamin said. “This story reminds us that anything is possible. We want people who are having a hard time finding employment to be motivated and inspired, to leave feeling better than when they came. And for those who are curious, yes, there will be chocolate.”