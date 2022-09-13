Wood recognized for civic contributions

A Daleville businessman was recently honored for his selfless civic contributions to the community.

Chris Wood, owner of Chopper's Ol' School BBQ in Donnell Shopping Center in Daleville, was recently honored by the newly-formed Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7.

Chopper’s is currently planning the 10th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving meal. The meals are prepared for military personnel on and around Fort Rucker, public safety personnel on duty on Thanksgiving, and others.

Wood is also involved in the area Boy Scout troop, the chamber of commerce, and other activities.