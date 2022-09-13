 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wood recognized for civic contributions

  • Updated
Wood recognized for civic contributions

The Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 presented Chris Wood of Chopper's Ol' School BBQ in Daleville with a certificate of appreciation for contributions to area veterans, the community, and to the Southeast Alabama AMVETS. From left, are AMVETS First Vice Commander Travis Parker, AMVET Chaplain Reverend John Logsdon, Wood, and AMVET Commander Kevin Turley.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A Daleville businessman was recently honored for his selfless civic contributions to the community.

Chris Wood, owner of Chopper's Ol' School BBQ in Donnell Shopping Center in Daleville, was recently honored by the newly-formed Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7.

Chopper’s is currently planning the 10th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving meal. The meals are prepared for military personnel on and around Fort Rucker, public safety personnel on duty on Thanksgiving, and others.

Wood is also involved in the area Boy Scout troop, the chamber of commerce, and other activities.

