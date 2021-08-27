Travis Parker, treasurer of the Wiregrass Chapter of WoodmenLife, made a donation on behalf of WoodmenLife to the Scouting Program at the Scout’s recent fundraising cookout. WoodmenLife regularly makes various types of donations to local charitable organizations and to many youth-sponsored projects. Besides money, they have donated flags and food as well as given programs and awards to schools about Patriotism. Pictured from left are Parker and Scout Executive Rick Chapman.
WoodmenLife donates to scouts program
