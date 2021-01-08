Words are all we have

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney’s had a rough time; for example, the day he and the Tigers flew into Tallahassee only to learn COVID had stricken Florida State’s Seminoles and the game was postponed.

And never played.

Swinney, as the season progressed and his Tigers were about to officially join Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame in the playoffs, said he wasn’t certain he’d take his team cross country to play in the Rose Bowl if Clemson fans weren’t allowed in the stadium.

The Rose bloomed in Texas and Clemson didn’t smell it.

Instead, Clemson, which split games with Notre Dame, faced OSU in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the week Swinney had said he’d ranked the Buckeyes 11th because they’d only played six games.

The former Bama walk-on defends his statements yet, even after OSU drubbed Clemson, 49-28, adding his words didn’t motivate OSU.

Buckeye players said Dabo’s words certainly did motivate them.

