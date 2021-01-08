Words are all we have

The 2021 College Football National Championship Game, starring Alabama’s Crimson Tide and THE Ohio State University Buckeyes, will/won’t be played in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Monday.
Tuesday, Buckeyes’ COVID-19 invasion presented the possibility the game could be delayed a week.
Will/won’t has been the story of, well, everything, since this COVID monster bowled over us some 10 months ago.
That sports have been contested is almost miraculous but if it weren’t for sports, we’d have talked only about politics, tragedies of COVID-19, inconvenience and those inconsiderate dullards who won’t wear masks.
It’s sorta like the late Ludlow Porch said, “If you can’t join them, beat them!”
Coachspeak has taken bizarre turns.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, weeks after behaving strangely during a sideline-clearing brawl, and despite the ever-spreading COVID menace, said he wanted to see the Swamp full of Gators when LSU’s Tigers came calling.
Florida lost to LSU (37-34), Alabama (52-46) and Oklahoma (55-20) to finish 8-4, qualifying Mullen for the NFL’s potential head coach list.
Former Florida and OSU head coach Urban Meyer reportedly seeks $12 million annually to unretire to become an NFL coach of one of at least six needy outfits.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney’s had a rough time; for example, the day he and the Tigers flew into Tallahassee only to learn COVID had stricken Florida State’s Seminoles and the game was postponed.
And never played.
Swinney, as the season progressed and his Tigers were about to officially join Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame in the playoffs, said he wasn’t certain he’d take his team cross country to play in the Rose Bowl if Clemson fans weren’t allowed in the stadium.
The Rose bloomed in Texas and Clemson didn’t smell it.
Instead, Clemson, which split games with Notre Dame, faced OSU in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the week Swinney had said he’d ranked the Buckeyes 11th because they’d only played six games.
The former Bama walk-on defends his statements yet, even after OSU drubbed Clemson, 49-28, adding his words didn’t motivate OSU.
Buckeye players said Dabo’s words certainly did motivate them.
There’s an ongoing project at Clemson to identify 604 bodies buried in unmarked graves on campus.
Meanwhile, in Baton Rouge, defending national champion LSU suffered a 5-5 season and is facing multiple NCAA sanctions far worse than LSU’s self-imposed bowl ban.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron, in his gravelly $2 bugle voice, moaned/groaned about everything … except the apparent selfie that cropped up on the internet of ole grinning Ed and a PYT in bed.
In Tuscaloosa, while Alabama prepared for OSU and celebrated Heisman-winner DeVonta Smith, more Nick Saban assistants announced they were leaving for head coaching jobs: Butch Jones (Arkansas State) and Steve Sarkisian (Texas).
That’s double-digit Sabanites thus far.
Coach Paul Bryant had 46 former players/assistant coaches become head coaches, including Tampa’s Bruce Arians, and the late Charlie McClendon, who coached at LSU.
McClendon was interviewed on camera in Orlando the first year he’d taken over running the Citrus Bowl after leaving LSU.
The young lady sideline reporter began, “Coach McClendon, you’re one of more than 40 former pupils Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant put into the coaching business.”
Cholly Mac quickly answered, “Yes ma’am, and I’m one of ’em he put out of it …”