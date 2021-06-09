Words of Hope: Between the snooze and the alarm

I remember the phone call several years ago from an old friend. He had battled substance abuse since we were young, both alcohol and drugs, and the last I had heard he “was not in a good way,” as the saying goes. So when I saw his name on the caller ID, I cautiously said, “Hello?”

It almost did not sound like my friend, and in a way, it wasn’t. I honestly heard a new man. You see, instead of reaching for a bottle or a straw, he had replaced them with Jesus. It delighted my soul to hear him say, “Mike, I got saved last night.”

But life, and the struggles that come with it, will wear one down if not careful. I dare say that some time or another, everybody has felt the sting of temptation, pain or personal tragedy. It is in these times that our shields of faith tend to lower, becoming vulnerable.

Having a relationship with Christ does not mean the hard times are over. It does mean He will be there with you through it. The difficult question is whether one reaches for the Master’s hand, or something else.

A couple of weeks ago, my friend sent me a text. He had lost his son in a motorcycle accident a couple of months ago. It was simply these three words: “Pray for me.”