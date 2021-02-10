Words of Hope: He came by night

In the Book of John, Chapter 3, Nicodemus came to Jesus “by night." Looking for answers, he unwittingly had struck up a conversation with the Son of God Himself.

Why in the cover of darkness? The glaring reason is this. He did not want anyone to know about the visit. I have always thought there was a deeper meaning here. There is, and the Lord blessed me with it a few days ago.

You see, there is a little bit of Nicodemus in every Christian. We all came to Jesus by night once upon a time. Make no mistake, before salvation, we were in darkness. We, too, sought answers, hoping to fill an emptiness in our lives. Our conversation with Jesus could have happened anywhere from the altar to a cold prison cell, but it was by night.

Talking to Christ was the first step for Nicodemus, and all men and women. The first step to what? Being “born again." Once one accepts Jesus as their Lord and Savior, he or she walks out of darkness and into the marvelous light. The past is wiped away and a new life begins. Nicodemus could not understand the concept, but he later did.

Jesus described it so eloquently, being born again, born from above. My description comes from a memory unearthed by the Lord I had almost forgotten about. This is a true story.