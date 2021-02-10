Words of Hope: He came by night

In the Book of John, Chapter 3, Nicodemus came to Jesus “by night." Looking for answers, he unwittingly had struck up a conversation with the Son of God Himself.
Why in the cover of darkness? The glaring reason is this. He did not want anyone to know about the visit. I have always thought there was a deeper meaning here. There is, and the Lord blessed me with it a few days ago.
You see, there is a little bit of Nicodemus in every Christian. We all came to Jesus by night once upon a time. Make no mistake, before salvation, we were in darkness. We, too, sought answers, hoping to fill an emptiness in our lives. Our conversation with Jesus could have happened anywhere from the altar to a cold prison cell, but it was by night.
Talking to Christ was the first step for Nicodemus, and all men and women. The first step to what? Being “born again." Once one accepts Jesus as their Lord and Savior, he or she walks out of darkness and into the marvelous light. The past is wiped away and a new life begins. Nicodemus could not understand the concept, but he later did.
Jesus described it so eloquently, being born again, born from above. My description comes from a memory unearthed by the Lord I had almost forgotten about. This is a true story.
I became well acquainted with a great athlete 10 or 15 years ago. He once played linebacker for an SEC university. I will only call him by his nickname, Mayo. There was no love lost between us. I first encountered Mayo playing softball.
Over the span of several years, we met on the ballfield numerous times. Mayo and I were always on different teams. It was a contentious situation when we played. We were both highly competitive, and often, the championship came down to our teams.
This is what I am getting at. Mayo was a big, bad dude with an attitude. When he would hit a home run, he would twirl around the bases shouting things I cannot write in good conscience. One better have some “thick skin” when playing his team.
We played many times in the different tournaments from March to October. I was fortunate to have played with some great softball players and we usually came out on top against his teams. That did not help Mayo’s disposition when the game was over. I will always remember his face. There was a perpetual scowl on it. Mayo seemed angry at the world.
I recall one Spring, when the tournaments began, there was no Mayo that year. Or after. I was relieved. He was an offensive force, and I did not have to face him anymore. I had put Mayo completely out of my mind, then God intervened.
Later that Summer, I ran into Mayo (literally) at a convenience store. We bumped into each other coming through the door. He was still a hulking figure, but I nearly did not recognize him. If not for the tattoo of a large necklace around his shoulders, I may not have. His face was different.
We stared at each other. Strange, that couple of seconds seemed to have lasted for minutes. I braced myself out of caution. Something unexpected then happened. He smiled. We did the man-hug thing and talked for a long while. Guess what we talked about? Jesus.
If there ever was a man that epitomized being born again, it was Mayo. It came out in his words and appearance. The scowl was gone, replaced by a peaceful smile. I get little shivers now thinking about the change.
The last thing he told me before leaving was, “I used to hate you man, I used to hate you. Now, I love you brother.”
He was laughing and smiling as he walked away. That was the last time I saw Mayo. He moved not long after that meeting.
Do you know what Mayo is doing today? He is the pastor of a large church in Alabama. Was Mayo born again? Absolutely. I am so glad God is the giver of second chances. The Lord saw the fire and leadership in Mayo and used those abilities for the Kingdom. From leading others astray, Mayo became someone leading others to Christ.
Great story, but I do have a big regret. All those years we competed, I never once thought about trying to lead Mayo to Christ. Forgive me, Lord, I missed it. God used another to take him aside and introduce him to Jesus. You never know. Look at Mayo now. He came by night. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.