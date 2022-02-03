Words of Hope: Rip Van Winkle

My wife and I had just returned from the grocery store a few days ago when she put forth two thought-provoking questions. She mused, “Can you imagine 20 years ago if someone fell asleep and woke up today? What would they think?” It is something to really ponder.
Immediately, my mind went way back to the old Washington Irving story about Rip Van Winkle and his two-decade slumber. I read that colorful tale when I was very young. Over the years, new questions grew as I matured. Like life itself, time creates a cycle of mental growth from the cradle onward.
Old Rip roamed the woods constantly. I did too. I never met any dwarfish men and bowled with them, but not because my imagination was not on the lookout. I played hard, often having some colorful imaginary adventures myself. In my youthful mind, anything was possible.
As I crept further into adolescence, the story never left me. But now, the reality of life unleashed the skeptic in me. There were new questions. How did he live without food for 20 years? Did he freeze and thaw out each year? And what about hungry bears and wolves? I quickly went from innocent believer to critic.
Rip Van Winkle followed me into college. The short story evolved further in a literature class. It was more than just a fantastical tale. It was more than merely a children’s story to pick apart. Like many fictional works throughout history, they were written with double meanings, aimed at oppressive rulers and regimes.
I found out it was a subtle political statement of the times with symbolism throughout. You see, Rip went to sleep a subject of England and he woke up a free man in America’s newly won independence. It is much deeper than his long sleep.
But my wife’s question also opened a spiritual door for me. I thought about all those years I was asleep without realizing it. I was oblivious to the fact I was in bondage and darkness. Varying lusts and addictions had knocked me out for much longer than 20 years. Rip had nothing on me.
Thankfully, one day I too woke up. Like Rip, the revolutionary war for my soul was over. I went to sleep a subject of Satan and awakened a follower of Jesus. Talk about finding true freedom and waking up from a long darkness.
Ephesians 5:14 hits home for me. It says, “Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.”
It is true, the world is continually changing. I imagine any 20-year period in history would illustrate this point. The problem is this. We seem to be on a trajectory leading away from independence and one set on becoming more divided.
It frightens me even more to think what the world will look like in another 20 years if we do not change. Each of us has a choice to make. I cannot make it for you and God will not force anyone to come to Him.