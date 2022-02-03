Words of Hope: Rip Van Winkle

I found out it was a subtle political statement of the times with symbolism throughout. You see, Rip went to sleep a subject of England and he woke up a free man in America’s newly won independence. It is much deeper than his long sleep.

But my wife’s question also opened a spiritual door for me. I thought about all those years I was asleep without realizing it. I was oblivious to the fact I was in bondage and darkness. Varying lusts and addictions had knocked me out for much longer than 20 years. Rip had nothing on me.

Thankfully, one day I too woke up. Like Rip, the revolutionary war for my soul was over. I went to sleep a subject of Satan and awakened a follower of Jesus. Talk about finding true freedom and waking up from a long darkness.

Ephesians 5:14 hits home for me. It says, “Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.”

It is true, the world is continually changing. I imagine any 20-year period in history would illustrate this point. The problem is this. We seem to be on a trajectory leading away from independence and one set on becoming more divided.