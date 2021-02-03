Words of Hope: The four corner ride

I’m not much of a motorcycle enthusiast, but an old friend of mine was. He was not a Harley Davidson biker—far from it. He was involved with a group of senior riders on Gold Wing Hondas, and they often took long trips together. I vividly remember a talk with him, years ago, about one of them.
Their club of 50 or so members decided to take a tour of the United States by route of the “four corners." The ride began in lower California, up to Washington state, across to Maine, ending up in Key West, Florida. They decided to make him lead man for the journey.
This was not a prudent decision. To him, life was a competition, and speed was his objective. His interests did not include absorbing the natural beauty or becoming acquainted with the historic landmarks along the way; he wanted to get the ride over just to say that he had done it.
We have all heard of soldiers going AWOL in the Army. I will put it like this, deserters dropped out a-plenty along the way. He basically rode into Key West alone. As he finished telling me the story, he chuckled while stating, “I bet I set a record." You may be wondering what I am getting at. I pray this makes some sense.
My friend is a Christian and his study of the Bible was like that “four-corner” trip. His reading of Scripture was similar—he made a practice of flying through it. He often bragged about having read the Bible from cover to cover 25 times or more. Like the ride, it was more of getting through it than getting something spiritual out of it.
Listen, he knows the words. I could ask him where a certain verse was, and he could tell me. However, I could ask him what he thought of that verse, and he would only say, “It is what it says." You see, he knew all the routes and roads of the Bible, but he missed out on all the magnificent spiritual scenery God provided along the way, and that is what makes the Bible the most fascinating, and living, Book ever written.
This is important. My friend has a vast knowledge of the Word, but from rote memory. He lacks the wisdom to use it. (You cannot tell him that). James 1:5 says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not (won’t rebuke you for asking); and it shall be given him."
Having a keen knowledge of the Bible is great, but there is more. Wisdom comes from being still, allowing the Spirit to lead. Do this and one will become adept at avoiding worldly problems, plus (the most important thing), leading others to Christ.
It must be understood that in Jesus’ time, and now, Jewish children were taught to memorize Old Testament Scripture. They then leaned upon the “wisdom” of the rabbis to interpret it for them. All that changed when Jesus ascended and the Holy Spirit descended. I never could get my friend to make that correlation. He missed out on something else as well.
It is true, first comes knowledge and then comes wisdom. But there is a third thing God gifts us with as we travel the pages of His Holy Word: revelation, something the Spirit causes to jump off the page and grab our attention immediately.
This is what I mean. A verse may have been read 100 times, but on number 101, something new is uncovered. It is hard to put in words. Let me say, if it happens, you will know it. As you discover these hidden gems, you will also know you are in sync with God, and that is a wonderful feeling.
It has been many a year since I talked to my friend. He moved back to California. I wonder what his “Bible-reading” count is now? Perhaps he paused at James 1:5 on one of those trips through. I hope so.
The four-corners ride. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.