Words of Hope: The four corner ride

Listen, he knows the words. I could ask him where a certain verse was, and he could tell me. However, I could ask him what he thought of that verse, and he would only say, “It is what it says." You see, he knew all the routes and roads of the Bible, but he missed out on all the magnificent spiritual scenery God provided along the way, and that is what makes the Bible the most fascinating, and living, Book ever written.

This is important. My friend has a vast knowledge of the Word, but from rote memory. He lacks the wisdom to use it. (You cannot tell him that). James 1:5 says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not (won’t rebuke you for asking); and it shall be given him."

Having a keen knowledge of the Bible is great, but there is more. Wisdom comes from being still, allowing the Spirit to lead. Do this and one will become adept at avoiding worldly problems, plus (the most important thing), leading others to Christ.

It must be understood that in Jesus’ time, and now, Jewish children were taught to memorize Old Testament Scripture. They then leaned upon the “wisdom” of the rabbis to interpret it for them. All that changed when Jesus ascended and the Holy Spirit descended. I never could get my friend to make that correlation. He missed out on something else as well.