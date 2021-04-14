Words of Hope: the open window

You may be thinking, the lesson is going to be about me not rushing through life and controlling my temper. Or perhaps that the Lord was telling me I should not be buying ice cream in the middle of the night. All good thoughts, but something much more profound was on its way. God can take a bad situation and use it for my edification and His glory.

Getting back to that night, my wife posed the obvious question, “What are we going to do?”

“Don’t know,” were the only words I could mumble.

Then, I glanced down the back of the house and noticed the light coming from the small kitchen window. It pierced the darkness, and like a moth, I headed that way. I pressed my face to the window to look inside and it cracked open. I raised it.

I have no explanation; the window had always been locked. I said, “Thank you Lord” and proceeded to break into my own house. It was not a pretty sight. From the security camera footage of me struggling through the window, I looked like an old walrus squirming through.