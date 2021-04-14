Words of Hope: the open window

Sometimes, stories almost write themselves.
This happened one night a while back. I was sitting at home watching TV about 9:30 p.m. and suddenly, I had a craving for some ice cream. The local grocery store was a few miles from my house and closing time was 10 p.m.
I told my wife what I wanted and asked her to ride with me. It did not take much convincing; we both have a sweet tooth. So, here we go, flying to town for some ice cream. The doors were still open, we rushed to the frozen food section and grabbed our favorites. Mission accomplished.
When we made it back home, I reached in my pocket for the house key. I had forgotten it. I told my wife to dig her keys out of her purse when I then heard some sad words: “I just changed pocketbooks, my keys are in the other one.” And no, we did not have a hidden key.
There we stood, in the dark, locked out of our own home. It was locked up tight. The ice cream was melting before our eyes. For a moment, I felt a rush of anger begin to build inside me. I thought about how I would have handled the situation about 15 years ago.
Mike BC, or before Christ, would have probably broken a window or taken a hammer to the doorknob. I am truly glad that old man is gone. I took a deep breath and calmly searched out the options. Little did I know the Lord was soon to provide a story and a sermon.
You may be thinking, the lesson is going to be about me not rushing through life and controlling my temper. Or perhaps that the Lord was telling me I should not be buying ice cream in the middle of the night. All good thoughts, but something much more profound was on its way. God can take a bad situation and use it for my edification and His glory.
Getting back to that night, my wife posed the obvious question, “What are we going to do?”
“Don’t know,” were the only words I could mumble.
Then, I glanced down the back of the house and noticed the light coming from the small kitchen window. It pierced the darkness, and like a moth, I headed that way. I pressed my face to the window to look inside and it cracked open. I raised it.
I have no explanation; the window had always been locked. I said, “Thank you Lord” and proceeded to break into my own house. It was not a pretty sight. From the security camera footage of me struggling through the window, I looked like an old walrus squirming through.
My landing to the floor was not very graceful either. I’m glad no one saw me. I headed to the door, staring a hole in the table where my keys lay. I opened the door and let my wife in, told her to put the ice cream in the freezer for a minute while I went outside and thought about what just happened.
It was locked. I turned, looking down the back of my house. The light that poured into the night stirred up some deep thoughts. It reminded me of how Jesus is the Light shining out into the darkness of this world. That Light changed me, as it has so many over the last 2,000 years.
But what was the ultimate lesson God was showing me here? You see, I had no way in just a few minutes ago. As I pondered this, it hit me. I was once locked out of the Father’s House, which is Heaven. Like what happened that night, God left another window open. That window opened when Jesus went to the Cross.
I kind of smiled and kicked at the driveway for a second or two while staring up at the starry sky. I thanked the Lord then, and I do again as I write this. That kitchen window was the only way in. In the matter of Heaven and eternity, so too is Jesus. To make it there, the Way is to climb through that Window. Head toward the Light friends.
And that is the Truth about the Way that leads to Life. John 14:6. I will never forget that night. God is amazing. The open window. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA 30747 or by e-mail at Smith30747@gmail.com.