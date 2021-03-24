Words of Hope: Wayne's Song

Tennyson once wrote, “I am a part of all that I have met.” How true this is. Both the good and bad in life have shaped the man I see in the mirror each day. Yet strangely, many positive influences have come from the most difficult of times.

Survival in adverse situations can amplify the appreciation of life. So too, how one goes through these “Red Sea moments” can make a difference to others. Courage is contagious and I have witnessed it firsthand.

I think about an old friend of mine named Wayne. He had a devastating illness and went to be the Lord a few years ago. Wayne died of Alzheimer’s and complications from it. To those that have went through it with loved ones, and to those who are going through it now, I truly pray for you.

I first met Wayne in church. He was a great student of the Bible and had a keen wit about him. But also, he was an excellent guitar player with a beautiful tenor voice. He and his brothers recorded many gospel albums and were heard around the world.

However, this life we live is so uncertain and circumstances can change quickly. Misfortune often barrels into our lives, disrupting normal living. Alzheimer’s rolled over Wayne, but I tell you this, he did not give up and fought until the end. To borrow the title of a book by John F. Kennedy, he was a profile in courage.