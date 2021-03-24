Words of Hope: Wayne's Song

Tennyson once wrote, “I am a part of all that I have met.” How true this is. Both the good and bad in life have shaped the man I see in the mirror each day. Yet strangely, many positive influences have come from the most difficult of times.
Survival in adverse situations can amplify the appreciation of life. So too, how one goes through these “Red Sea moments” can make a difference to others. Courage is contagious and I have witnessed it firsthand.
I think about an old friend of mine named Wayne. He had a devastating illness and went to be the Lord a few years ago. Wayne died of Alzheimer’s and complications from it. To those that have went through it with loved ones, and to those who are going through it now, I truly pray for you.
I first met Wayne in church. He was a great student of the Bible and had a keen wit about him. But also, he was an excellent guitar player with a beautiful tenor voice. He and his brothers recorded many gospel albums and were heard around the world.
However, this life we live is so uncertain and circumstances can change quickly. Misfortune often barrels into our lives, disrupting normal living. Alzheimer’s rolled over Wayne, but I tell you this, he did not give up and fought until the end. To borrow the title of a book by John F. Kennedy, he was a profile in courage.
His wife never gave up either, still bringing him to services. It was at these times at church, the old Wayne seemed to come out every now and then. I know, deep inside his mind, Wayne was trying to stay with us. One of the saddest things about Alzheimer’s is they can know what is happening to them in moments of clarity.
I remember a Sunday night service several years ago. I will never forget that night. Wayne was in the final stage of his life, and the disease had taken away most of his mental faculties and his recognition of others. Alzheimer’s had physically diminished him. He could barely walk.
That Sunday night, he had a moment of clarity. During the opening songs, Wayne stood up and walked the aisle towards the pulpit. We in the congregation were surprised, happy, yet fearful for our friend; all at the same time.
He picked up a guitar and said, “I want to sing a song.”
So, what happened? Wayne indeed played and sang. It was special.
If you are wondering, I would like to tell you the Lord took him back to his prime, both on song and instrument, but it was not that way. On the guitar, he didn’t hit the notes and chords too well. As for the vocals, the words barely came out.
But you know what? It was one of the most beautiful songs I have ever heard. This weakened and unstable man courageously got up from his seat to sing and give glory to Jesus. Yes, it was special and inspirational.
Take this to heart. My friend got up and did the best he could with what was left of him, offering it to God. What a blessing it was to all. I don’t think anyone there will ever forget it. There were many tears and hugs as he walked back to his seat. Courage.
Wayne didn’t make it too long after that. He spent his last night in a room at a local hospital. I remember as we prayed around him, he would open his mouth and raise his head. I honestly think he was singing on the inside.
We left some time after midnight, but before we made it home, his wife called and said he had passed. It was fitting they spent his last minutes alone together.
This is what I want to point out. His song still impacts my life. Often, when I wake up aching or I find myself complaining about any old thing, the Holy Spirit speaks. It is then the Lord reminds me of Wayne and so many worse off than I am. It puts life in perspective. Take courage friends. Wayne’s song. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.