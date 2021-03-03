Words of Hope: Wrecks and scratches

Recently, a friend of mine bought a new truck and I decided to go over to his house to check it out. It was nice. I was bragging on how good it looked and he said, “Yeah, but look at that scratch in the door.”
The very day he drove it home, someone at a restaurant had opened their door and hit it. I hardly noticed it, but all he could see was the scratch. The man had a brand-new vehicle, yet he could not quit griping about the scratch.
As I listened to him complain, a wrecker drove by carrying a demolished car to a junkyard somewhere. I looked at my friend, still whining and smiled to myself. He reminded me of me, and how I used to let the scratches in life ruin my day.
The Lord is always teaching me. I thought about the many wrecks in my life where I needed a “tow-truck” to get me through the day. I needed Him. I had to learn to walk by faith, and boy, that “faithwalk” can get complicated.
You see, faith must grow to walk by it. As the years keep passing, I find myself depending on the Lord more and more. So much is out of my control, yet all of it is in God’s control. Here are four pointers that helps my faith stand in troubled times.
The first thing I do is to seek the Lord. In the Bible, seeking the Lord means discovering His will. His answer may not be what I want to hear, but I trust in it. Once I understood that, my faith began to grow in the soil of my difficult situations.
The second point, I remind God of His promises. Wait a minute, does God not remember what He promised? No, He forgets nothing. He wants to know if I remember. This is the reason Bible study is so important. My faith grows through reading His Word.
Thirdly, I try not to allow fear and worrying to keep me from confronting my problems. God does not want me to be so fearful, or so worried, that it keeps me from trusting Him. I cannot imagine facing tomorrow without Him. There is no greater faith stimulus than walking with God through it all.
Lastly, I found out that I really get God’s attention when I praise Him in all circumstances. It is easy to praise the Lord in the good times. It is praising Him during the wrecks in my life that caused my faith to flourish.
The road down here gets hazardous at times. Do I know what lies over the next hill? No, but He does, and I trust Him. I do know my eternal future. Romans 8:18 tells me,
“For I reckon that the sufferings (wrecks and scratches) of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”
Wisdom comes with age (It took a while for me). I eventually learned that salvation through Christ did not make me immune to the trials of the world, but it did make me immune to defeat by the world. If you are saved, you win in the end. As my faith grew, I developed that “peace that goes beyond all understanding.”
Like my friend’s truck, each day is brand new. Things happen, but this I know. I can usually control the scratches that come with it. The wrecks, I give to God and trust Him. Growing my faith through the wrecks and scratches. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.