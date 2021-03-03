Words of Hope: Wrecks and scratches

Recently, a friend of mine bought a new truck and I decided to go over to his house to check it out. It was nice. I was bragging on how good it looked and he said, “Yeah, but look at that scratch in the door.”

The very day he drove it home, someone at a restaurant had opened their door and hit it. I hardly noticed it, but all he could see was the scratch. The man had a brand-new vehicle, yet he could not quit griping about the scratch.

As I listened to him complain, a wrecker drove by carrying a demolished car to a junkyard somewhere. I looked at my friend, still whining and smiled to myself. He reminded me of me, and how I used to let the scratches in life ruin my day.

The Lord is always teaching me. I thought about the many wrecks in my life where I needed a “tow-truck” to get me through the day. I needed Him. I had to learn to walk by faith, and boy, that “faithwalk” can get complicated.

You see, faith must grow to walk by it. As the years keep passing, I find myself depending on the Lord more and more. So much is out of my control, yet all of it is in God’s control. Here are four pointers that helps my faith stand in troubled times.