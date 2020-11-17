Work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients to resume Jan. 1

The previously-waived work search requirement for unemployment recipients is set to expire at the end of the year, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
Earlier in 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic began, ADOL waived the work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients who became unemployed due to a pandemic related reason. Prior to the pandemic, a work search has always been required for anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits.
“We, along with most other states in the nation, waived that requirement early on because there were widespread shutdowns and layoffs that made it almost impossible for laid off workers to look for jobs,” ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “Now, as most all businesses have reopened and employers are hiring, we are reinstating that requirement.”
Beginning on January 1, 2021, Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation benefits in any program will be required to submit evidence of a work search to ADOL. This includes those receiving benefits under the following programs: regular UC, PEUC, PUA, or the Alabama 5-week Training Extension program. This applies to all recipients regardless of the reason for unemployment.
Details regarding work search requirements will be provided prior to the beginning of the year.
For job search assistance, contact Coffee County Department of Human Resources, Enterprise Career Center or Family Services Center.
According to the latest data released on Oct. 16, the state's unemployment rate rose to 6.6 percent with 148,912 people out of work. At this time last year the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent.
In Coffee County, the unemployment rate is 4.5 percent with 1,017 people jobless.
A new set of numbers should be released by the end of the week.
During the week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, ADOL reported 8,764 initial claims filed either by phone or online—3, 328 of those claims were COVID related. Coffee County reported 66, Geneva County reported 35, Covington County reported 47, Houston County reported 171 and Dale County reported 64.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims were: industry not available, 3,659; manufacturing, 906; administrative and support and waste, 750; retail trade, 732; health care and social assistance, 590; and accommodation and food services, 477.
