Work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients to resume Jan. 1

The previously-waived work search requirement for unemployment recipients is set to expire at the end of the year, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.

Earlier in 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic began, ADOL waived the work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients who became unemployed due to a pandemic related reason. Prior to the pandemic, a work search has always been required for anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits.

“We, along with most other states in the nation, waived that requirement early on because there were widespread shutdowns and layoffs that made it almost impossible for laid off workers to look for jobs,” ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “Now, as most all businesses have reopened and employers are hiring, we are reinstating that requirement.”

Beginning on January 1, 2021, Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation benefits in any program will be required to submit evidence of a work search to ADOL. This includes those receiving benefits under the following programs: regular UC, PEUC, PUA, or the Alabama 5-week Training Extension program. This applies to all recipients regardless of the reason for unemployment.

Details regarding work search requirements will be provided prior to the beginning of the year.