Work Search Requirements Announced by ADOL for New Year
Work Search Requirements Announced by ADOL for New Year

MONTGOMERY – As announced earlier, the Alabama Department of Labor will be reinstating work search requirements for unemployment compensation recipients beginning January 1, 2021.

Earlier in 2020, when the Coronavirus pandemic began, ADOL waived the work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients who became unemployed due to a pandemic related reason. Prior to the pandemic, a work search has always been required for anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits.

Beginning on January 1, 2021, Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation benefits in any program will be required to submit evidence of a work search to ADOL. This includes those receiving benefits under the following programs: regular UC, PEUC, PUA, or the Alabama 5-week Training Extension program. This applies to all recipients regardless of the reason for unemployment.

Recipients will be required to report at least one work search attempt per week. These attempts can be reported online through the continued claims portal or via telephone when filing weekly certifications.

Employer name, address, date of contact, method of contact and result of contact will be required information. Online job applications will be counted as a valid work search contact.

You must be able and available to work and actively seeking full time work each week that you claim benefits. Keep a list of your weekly job contacts. You may be selected for an eligibility review at a later date and required to submit evidence of your work search. 

For job search assistance, contact Coffee County Department of Human Resources, Enterprise Career Center or Family Services Center.

