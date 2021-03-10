World's Smallest Parade this Saturday

“This time-honored local tradition is just another reason that Enterprise is so unique and special,” Grantham said. “As a military town, we have so many transient residents. Enterprise has a huge heart for our service members! These events spotlight the strength of our community spirit and contribute to the success of our local businesses. When we can all come together to honor our diverse cultures and support each other, that is what makes Enterprise feel like home!”

Shultz is a native to Enterprise whose Irish lineage can be traced back to his paternal grandfather. He serves in the United States Army at Fort Rucker as a recruiter and career counselor. He has helped many to progress their career and achieve their goals through guidance and mentorship over the years.

As stated by one of his supporters, Stephanie Lawson, “No better way to recognize our military community than one of our own. He’s a great example of a soldier, Army leader and community service advocate!”

The parade is free to attend and family-friendly, and the community is invited to participate in person or tune in to the Enterprise Chamber’s Facebook page to watch live.