World's Smallest Parade this Saturday

Enterprise, AL – On Saturday, March 13, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will cautiously host the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade led by Nick Shultz, this year’s Grand Marshal, followed by the Half Pint 0.5K.
The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a long-standing Enterprise tradition. Since 1993, Enterprise has celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with the only parade in the world centered on its only participant, the Grand Marshal.
“In addition to carrying on the tradition, we hope that this will help increase revenue for our local businesses. We are excited for the opportunity to offer the community something fun to look forward to,” said Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. “Our team is working hard to make provisions to this year’s events to implement added safety measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We’ve even included a virtual option for the Half Pint 0.5K and intend to live stream the parade as a way to offer opportunities to as many people as possible.”
The parade will begin at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse in beautiful Downtown Enterprise. Shultz will begin his descent and travel along E. College Street waving the Irish flag proudly round the Boll Weevil Monument and return to the courthouse. Afterwards, he will make his way to the starting line of the Half Pint 0.5K micro-run and wave the flag again to signify the beginning of the “race.”
“This time-honored local tradition is just another reason that Enterprise is so unique and special,” Grantham said. “As a military town, we have so many transient residents. Enterprise has a huge heart for our service members! These events spotlight the strength of our community spirit and contribute to the success of our local businesses. When we can all come together to honor our diverse cultures and support each other, that is what makes Enterprise feel like home!”
Shultz is a native to Enterprise whose Irish lineage can be traced back to his paternal grandfather. He serves in the United States Army at Fort Rucker as a recruiter and career counselor. He has helped many to progress their career and achieve their goals through guidance and mentorship over the years.
As stated by one of his supporters, Stephanie Lawson, “No better way to recognize our military community than one of our own. He’s a great example of a soldier, Army leader and community service advocate!”
The parade is free to attend and family-friendly, and the community is invited to participate in person or tune in to the Enterprise Chamber’s Facebook page to watch live.
“We encourage everyone to dress up, and come out to celebrate! Everyone attending is asked to adhere to the current State Health Order, and CDC guidelines” said Grantham.
The Chamber is taking many precautionary measures to help reduce the spread by adding hand sanitizer stations, adding facemasks to the swag bags, and blocking S. Conner Street to promote social distancing at the post-race reception. S. Conner will be blocked from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For additional information, contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581.