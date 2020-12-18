Wreaths Across America continues despite COVID

The originator of the local Wreaths Across America has taken another step in the plan to expand the coverage of the event.

“Six years ago when I started the Enterprise Wreaths Across America, it was not intended to have occurred at only one cemetery,” said Coffee County Veterans Spokesperson Travis Parker. “Too many Veterans are buried at various local private and church cemeteries to limit the placing of these Honor Wreaths to just one cemetery. We started with just 18 ‘Representative Honor Wreaths’ for the first year in 2015, and quickly grew to over 1,300 wreaths last year.

“We cover over a dozen cemeteries in New Brockton and Enterprise and many other points in Coffee County. As the number of cemeteries grows, various local civic or veteran organizations have been delegated to help with the wreath distribution. This year we are proud to add a ceremony in Daleville to our local events.”