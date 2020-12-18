Wreaths Across America continues despite COVID

The originator of the local Wreaths Across America has taken another step in the plan to expand the coverage of the event.
“Six years ago when I started the Enterprise Wreaths Across America, it was not intended to have occurred at only one cemetery,” said Coffee County Veterans Spokesperson Travis Parker. “Too many Veterans are buried at various local private and church cemeteries to limit the placing of these Honor Wreaths to just one cemetery. We started with just 18 ‘Representative Honor Wreaths’ for the first year in 2015, and quickly grew to over 1,300 wreaths last year.
“We cover over a dozen cemeteries in New Brockton and Enterprise and many other points in Coffee County. As the number of cemeteries grows, various local civic or veteran organizations have been delegated to help with the wreath distribution. This year we are proud to add a ceremony in Daleville to our local events.”
The Sons of the American Revolution have returned as the sponsor for the event this year. There will be a short ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Enterprise Farmers Market conducted by the Master of Ceremony and featuring a few speakers, including SAR Sargent at Arms Jack Anderson. Fort Rucker Garrison Commander Whitney B. Gardner will be the keynote speaker and will talk on the general theme of Wreaths Across America regarding remembering our fallen U.S. Veterans, honoring those who serve and ensuring our children know the value of freedom.
A second ceremony will be held in Daleville at 2 p.m. in the Daleville Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Hwy. 84. Any volunteers who would like to place Honor Wreaths are welcome to attend and help distribute them at all locations. There will be plenty of Honor Wreaths to go around.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. It is always a free event.
