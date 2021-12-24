Wreaths Across America remembers and honors veterans

This year, local Wreaths Across America volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans in almost two dozen cemeteries in Daleville, Enterprise, New Brockton, Elba and other locations in Coffee County.

The Dec. 18 Wreaths Across America ceremony at City Cemetery in Enterprise included a proclamation from Mayor William E. Cooper, along with several speakers.

During the ceremony, Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution Vice President Bob Cooper spoke of the significance and importance of Wreaths Across America.

“This year, across the country at more than 2,700 participating locations like this one, there are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” Cooper said. “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”