Wreaths Across America remembers and honors veterans

This year, local Wreaths Across America volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans in almost two dozen cemeteries in Daleville, Enterprise, New Brockton, Elba and other locations in Coffee County.
The Dec. 18 Wreaths Across America ceremony at City Cemetery in Enterprise included a proclamation from Mayor William E. Cooper, along with several speakers.
During the ceremony, Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution Vice President Bob Cooper spoke of the significance and importance of Wreaths Across America.
“This year, across the country at more than 2,700 participating locations like this one, there are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” Cooper said. “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”
The Ceremonial Wreath Laying featured the laying of eight remembrance wreaths in honor of those who served or are currently serving in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps., Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and one in honor of the 93,129 United States Servicemen from all branches of the service who last know status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. This year, a ninth wreath was added to the ceremony, honoring Gold Star Families, those who have lost a loved one in action. This wreath was presented by Rep. Barry Moore, to and laid by Hugh & Lesa Neenan, who lost their son, Sgt. Brendan Patrick Neenan, a U.S. Army Paratrooper, in Afghanistan in June of 2010.
The ceremony concluded with a cannon salute by Clanton’s Battery.
After the ceremony, volunteers filled the cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of veterans, while also reading aloud that veteran’s name and thanking them for their service.
This year’s local WAA was sponsored by the Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution, Coffee County Veterans and Travis Realty.