Wreck claims the life of Coffee County man
Wreck claims the life of Coffee County man

A Coffee County man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Covington County, officials reported.

A single-vehicle accident early Friday morning has claimed the life of a Coffee County man, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Mickey Lee Moody, 69, of Kinston was reportedly traveling south on a 2008 Harley-Davidson when he "failed to stop at the posted stop sign, continued traveling down an embankment and struck a tree," officials said.

The crash occurred on Covington County 81, approximately 10 miles west of the Opp city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

