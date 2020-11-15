Wright named Student of the Week

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognize EHS’s Student of the Week, Sanaia Wright.

Wright is the daughter of Albert and Cynthia Wright and is currently a sophomore at EHS.

She is member of the basketball team and said Sarah Hulsey’s history class is one of her favorites because she enjoys learning about history.

After graduation, Wright said she wants to study and pursue a career as an athletic trainer.

When asked what she likes most about being an Enterprise Wildcat, she said it was “the feeling of being part of a family outside of my own.”

In her spare time, she said she enjoys spending time with her friends and playing basketball.

