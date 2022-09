Enterprise Lions Club member Bob Wynkoop was recently awarded the Enterprise Lions Club "Lion of the Year" and the Melvin Jones Award for his consistent contributions to the organization.

As Lion Tamer for the Club, Wynkoop sets up all the Lion paraphernalia, the buffet lunch table, and the sign-in table.

In addition, for the last few years he has sold the highest number of tickets for the Lion’s fundraising pancake breakfasts.