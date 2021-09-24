YMCA awards scholarship winner

Certified YMCA Instructor/Head Lifeguard Jolee Fernandez is the recipient of the 2021 $500 Cooper Scholarship awarded by Bob and Ditte Cooper. Kaki Holcek, the 2020 Cooper Scholarship recipient, recently graduated Auburn University with a B.S. degree and continues her studies working on her Masters degree.

The second Annual Cooper Scholarship recipient, Jolee Fernandez, presently does an excellent job dedicating many hours of her time serving our community as Enterprise YMCA Certified Head Lifeguard, Swim Instructor and After School Camp Director. Jolee Fernandez has been on the swim team since she was seven years old. She is currently attending EHS and taking six dual enrollment classes at ESCC. Fernandez plans to attend either the Naval Academy or Ole Miss. It is a tremendous honor for Miss Jolee to be chosen to receive this prestigious award.

Mrs. Ditte Cooper touched many lives in the 1980’s and 1990’s at the Enterprise YMCA and the Enterprise and Elba Recreation Centers. She taught children to swim and trained young adults in lifeguard classes. Ditte was an Olympic hopeful but injured her ankle during the training process. During her five years as a swim instructor at the YMCA, Ditte became interested in a group of children that has given her one of her greatest pleasures, working with special needs children.