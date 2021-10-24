YMCA Campers of the Week

These campers, Evan Williams and Juleigh Rodgers, pictured with Camp Director Jolee Fernandez, exhibited respectfulness, kindness and honesty throughout the week to other campers and counselors!

Register now for State Licensed Christian Preschool ages for 2 1/2-5 year olds, After School Camp ages 5-12, pick up from all Enterprise City Elementary Schools, youth basketball ages 3-17, Taekwondo, group personal training, Silver Sneakers and more! Call the office 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214 or stop by at 904 Ozark Hwy 27 in Enterprise.