These campers showed respectfulness, kindness and incredible conduct! Register now for Preschool ages 2 1/2-5 yrs, After School Camp-pick up at all Enterprise City Elementary Schools, Youth Basketball, Taekwondo, Fitness Center, Personal Training, Silver Sneakers and more! Call or stop by the office (334) 347-4513 or 334-347-0214 or 904 Ozark Hwy/27 North, across from Hobby Lobby.
YMCA Campers of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
If community bankers weren’t busy enough continuing their heroic economic response to the pandemic, a recent proposal included in the 2022 bud…
Ringo is our Pet of the Week!
September 21
- Updated
A Luverne man died in a traffic accident Wednesday involving a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
The Enterprise High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion’s Academic, Drill Teams and Physical Fitness Teams competed in the Stanhope Elmore Invitati…
The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and the school system’s 2021 capital plan on …
The students at Kinston High School have elected their 2021 Homecoming Court. Homecoming activities at Kinston will commence with the parade o…
The Wiregrass United Way made a stop at the Enterprise YMCA Thursday as part of its annual campaign kickoff bus tour.
- Updated
September 13
Alabama residents who are displaced, in career fields with low wages or who are new to the workforce but face barriers now have a streamlined …