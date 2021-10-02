 Skip to main content
YMCA Campers of the Week
YMCA Campers of the Week

Pictured: In back is After School Camp Director Jolee Fernandez. Front L—R: Logan Dodge and Laurel Fox.

These campers showed respectfulness, kindness and incredible conduct! Register now for Preschool ages 2 1/2-5 yrs, After School Camp-pick up at all Enterprise City Elementary Schools, Youth Basketball, Taekwondo, Fitness Center, Personal Training, Silver Sneakers and more! Call or stop by the office (334) 347-4513 or 334-347-0214 or 904 Ozark Hwy/27 North, across from Hobby Lobby.

