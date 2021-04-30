Congratulations Enterprise YMCA Campers of the week for April 26-30! Pictured left to right are Gabby Braden, Camp Director Lydia Cartmill and Jeno Smith. The Enterprise YMCA offers After School Camp pickup for ages K5-12 at all Enterprise public schools along with summer camp for ages K5-12; a state-licensed Christian preschool and kinder camp for ages 2 1/2 to 5 years old; t-ball; swim lessons; a full fitness center; personal training; taekwondo and more!
YMCA Campers of the Week
