YMCA martial arts students compete in state games

The XXXIX Annual Alabama State Games, the largest Olympic-style sports festival in the state, was held in May and June in Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark.

The Opening Ceremonies were held at the Peanut Festival in Dothan on June 10 with the lightening of the Olympic cauldron, parade of athletes and musical program that honored nurses. Carrying the Olympic torch for part of its journey was 2019 Alabama Games Female Athlete of the Year Carol Dreilinger who filled in for Tom Knight, the 2021 Alabama Games Male Athlete of the Year who was unable to attend (both are Taekwondo students from the Enterprise YMCA).

The TKD tournament director was Grandmaster Yun S. Chung, 9D, who is the president and founder of the American Taekwondo Foundation (ATF). The event director for Olympic Sparring and for Weapons was Anne Docarmo, 6D owner of Docarmo’s TKD Center in Montgomery. Point Sparring and Forms/Patterns event directors were Adam and Brittany Jolly, both 6D, owners of Refuge Martial Arts in Headland. Event director for Board Breaking was Michael Dreilinger, 5D, chief instructor and school owner of the Enterprise YMCA TKD School.

A dozen martial artists from the Enterprise YMCA TKD School competed in the Taekwondo tournament, held on June 11 at the Ozark Civic Center. Over 225 event participants from more than two dozen martial arts schools competed in Forms/Patterns (F); Point Sparring (S); Olympic Sparring (OS); Weapons (WPNS); and Board Breaking (BB).

Gold medalists from any event earn the title Alabama State Games Champion and all medalists (gold, silver, bronze) earn an invitation to the National State Games of America sports festival scheduled for late July in Ames, Iowa. Attracting over 16,000 athletes from all 50 states competing in 40 different sports, the SGA provides a starting point for athletes who dream of competing at the Olympic Games. Over 200,000 athletes compete in one of the 40 individual state games every year culminating in the SGA for medalists at the individual state games.

Six of the 12 YMCA martial artists who competed in Forms/Patterns (F) earned Gold Medals (Mr. Michael, Antonio, Madalynn, Owen, Marlee, and Jacob). Five of the 10 YMCA martial artists who competed in Point Sparring (P) earned Gold Medals (Antonio, Carol, Jordyn, Owen, and Rozay). Michael won the Gold Medal in board breaking with the Silver Medal going to last year’s champion, Robert Stahl, 4D, from Montgomery.

There was only one athlete registered for the new Weapons division so two of the YMCA martial artists (Michael and Nicholas) worked up a routine to give that athlete a sense of competition. Five late registrants showed up to compete, two juniors and three adults, so Michael bowed out but Nicholas competed in the Junior Division, winning the Gold Medal. As for the original “lone” competitor, 19 year-old Kevin Henry from Clanton wowed the audience with an amazing performance en route to winning the won Gold in the Adult Division.

Next up for the YMCA martial artists is the ATF’s National Championship Series tournament schedule for early July in Millbrook. The top five point-getters in each of the ATF Black Belt Divisions are invited to compete for the title of ATF National Champion (points are earned for podium appearances at each of the ATF regional tournaments throughout the year). Eleven YMCA TKD athletes have earned invitations, but that’s another story.