YMCA names Campers of the Week
Enterprise YMCA After School Campers of the Week exhibited kindness and friendship to their fellow campers, camp directors said. Pictured from left are Lilly Kate Davis, After School Camp Director Jolee Fernandez and Aiden Hilburn

Register now for soccer, After School Camp for ages 5-12 and preschool ages 2.5-5. Also be sure to check out the fitness center with classes and a nursery. For more information, call office at (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214 or stop by the YMCA located at 904 Ozark Hwy in Enterprise.

