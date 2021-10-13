YMCA remembers former board president

Bill Searcy made a tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA and our community. Bill and his family have been involved with the Enterprise YMCA for almost 50 years.

The Searcy’s have always supported the YMCA promoting family programs in our community and the surrounding area. Bill served as the Enterprise YMCA Board President 1981-1982 and served on a number of committees at the YMCA. Bill had a big heart promoting Fitness, Youth Sports, Day Care and Aquatics. The Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center was one of Bill’s passions. He consistently exercised in the spinning classes, weight room and always available to assist other families. Bill will be missed by his family, Fitness Center Family and the many lives he touched. Bill loved God, family, friends and community.