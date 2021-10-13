 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YMCA remembers former board president
0 Comments

YMCA remembers former board president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101321-ent-ymca-p1

Pictured, from left, are Enterprise YMCA Director Richard Pipkin, wife Eddie Searcy, son Will Searcy, daughter-in-law Kate Searcy, grandsons, Ledge Searcy, Smith Searcy, and Hatten Searcy, who met at the Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center to display the framed picture of Bill. Shown in the photo is a framed towel he used while working out.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Bill Searcy made a tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA and our community. Bill and his family have been involved with the Enterprise YMCA for almost 50 years.

The Searcy’s have always supported the YMCA promoting family programs in our community and the surrounding area. Bill served as the Enterprise YMCA Board President 1981-1982 and served on a number of committees at the YMCA. Bill had a big heart promoting Fitness, Youth Sports, Day Care and Aquatics. The Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center was one of Bill’s passions. He consistently exercised in the spinning classes, weight room and always available to assist other families. Bill will be missed by his family, Fitness Center Family and the many lives he touched. Bill loved God, family, friends and community.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert