YMCA taekwondo competitors excel in tournament

Eight athletes and four certified instructors from the Enterprise YMCA Taekwondo School traveled to the Ozark Civic Center to participate in the American Taekwondo Foundation’s Spring Break Championship sponsored by Refuge Martial Arts of Headland.
Carol Dreilinger placed second in forms and second in sparring in the Women’s Executive Division followed by Glenn Whiting, who place fourth in forms and third in sparring, having to compete in the VIP Men’s 3rd Degree and Up division as no competitors in his VIP Men’s 1st-2nd Degree competed.
In the Boys 13-15 Division, Antonio Carlton place first in forms and second in sparring while his teammate Marcus Whiting placed second in forms and first in sparring.
Bert Oggs placed second in forms and second in sparring in the Boys 10-12 division while YMCA newcomers Jordyn Nickison placed second in forms and second in sparring in the Girls 10-12 division, her brother Owen finished third in forms and third in sparring in the Boys 10 & Under division and their little sister Emma placed third in forms and second in sparring in the Girls 7-8 year Old Advanced division (red and brown belts).
This was the first ATF tournament held in over a year, and the event attracted over 100 participants from the various ATF schools across the southeastern United States, coming from as far as Louisiana and North Carolina. This was also the first tournament in the 2021-2022 ATF National Championship Series for black belts.
Competitors earn points for placing first, second or third in the age/rank division for each tournament, and the top five point-getters in each division at the end of the competition season are invited to complete for the ATF National Title at the ATF Summer Camp, usually held in mid-June.
Chief Instructor and school owner Michael Dreilinger, certified instructor Dong Sun Ko and his daughter Minsoo Ko, also a certified instructor, served as judges for the forms and the point sparring competitions. They were joined by former Head Instructor Logan Stewmon who took a break from his engineering studies at Auburn University to help his teammates.
The competitors will return to the same venue for the Alabama Sports Foundation’s XXXIX State Games of Alabama scheduled for June 11-13. The Olympic-style opening ceremonies parade of athletes for the Games is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at the Dothan Peanut Festival Grounds. Registration for the TKD tournament, scheduled for June 12, has been extended until June 7.
The tournament will feature competition in forms, sparring and 3-station board breaking. Additional information and registration can be found at the ASF website at https://www.asffoundation.org/taekwondo.