YMCA taekwondo competitors excel in tournament

Eight athletes and four certified instructors from the Enterprise YMCA Taekwondo School traveled to the Ozark Civic Center to participate in the American Taekwondo Foundation’s Spring Break Championship sponsored by Refuge Martial Arts of Headland.

Carol Dreilinger placed second in forms and second in sparring in the Women’s Executive Division followed by Glenn Whiting, who place fourth in forms and third in sparring, having to compete in the VIP Men’s 3rd Degree and Up division as no competitors in his VIP Men’s 1st-2nd Degree competed.

In the Boys 13-15 Division, Antonio Carlton place first in forms and second in sparring while his teammate Marcus Whiting placed second in forms and first in sparring.

Bert Oggs placed second in forms and second in sparring in the Boys 10-12 division while YMCA newcomers Jordyn Nickison placed second in forms and second in sparring in the Girls 10-12 division, her brother Owen finished third in forms and third in sparring in the Boys 10 & Under division and their little sister Emma placed third in forms and second in sparring in the Girls 7-8 year Old Advanced division (red and brown belts).