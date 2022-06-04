YMCA Taekwondo members compete in championship

A dozen members of the Enterprise YMCA Taekwondo school traveled to Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, for the American Taekwondo Foundation’s (ATF) Gulf Coast Championship during the Memorial Day Weekend.

This was the last tournament in the ATF National Championship Series for 2021-2022. Only the top 5 point-getters in each black belt division can compete for the ATF title and they must compete in at least one out-of-state tournament – hence the large number of competitors (over 120 event-participants).

Carol Dreilinger was the only YMCA athlete to enter the board breaking competition and won 1st place against two men. One of them, 3rd Degree James Woods of Picayune, MS, remarked that, “The first time I met the family I lost to Michael – nearly a decade later I compete against the mom and lose again!”

In the Girls 10 and Under division, Madalyn Biddle earned a Gold in forms and a Bronze in sparring, while teammate Emma Nickison earned a Bronze in forms. Older brother Owen Nickison earned Silver in forms and Bronze in sparring competing in the Boys 10 & Under ring. Oldest sister Jordyn earned a Bronze in sparring in the Girls 13-15 ring while teammate Jayden Whiting earned 4th and 4th in the same ring.

Bert Oggs won Gold in forms and Silver in sparring in the Boys 11-12 ring while Antonio Carlton won Silver in forms and Gold in sparring in the Boys 13-15 ring while teammate Marcus Whiting won Gold in forms and Silver in sparring in the same ring. Without doubt, this was the most exciting ring in the competition 4 other top contenders vying for National Championship points.

On the adult side, Mr. Michael Dreilinger (chief instructor and school owner) and Ms. Minsoo Ko (like Michael, a nationally certified instructor) judged all events but did not compete. Mr. Glenn Whiting, competing in the Mens 1-2 VIP division, won Bronze in both forms and in sparring and Ms. Carol Dreilinger earned Silver medals for forms and sparring in the Womens Executive division to add to her Gold from board breaking.

Not only was this a good warmup for the ATF NCS tournament in early July, it serves as a great prep for the Alabama Sports Foundation’s (ASF) Alabama State Games schedule for Jun 9-11 in the Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark. Several thousand athletes from across the state have registered for one of two dozen sports. Medalists at the Alabama State Games earn an invite to the National State Games of America competition scheduled for Ames, Iowa in late July. The SGA has over 16,000 athletes registered in any of 40 different sports. Registration for the Alabama State Games is still open for many sports, including Taekwondo.