YMCA TKD members compete in North Carolina

Over a dozen family members and Taekwondo students from the Enterprise YMCA TKD School journeyed to the Elevate Your Game TKD tournament that was held last weekend in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. There were close to 150 event participants at the Black Mountain location competing for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in Forms, Sparring and Board Breaking.

The first ring featured Ms. Carol Dreilinger, who retired this year after teaching pre-school at the Y for 20 years. Since there were no other women in the Executive Women’s Black Belt division, Ms. Carol opted to compete in the Executive Men’s division against the five men who entered the ring. She won her first match, lost her second and tied her third match, losing the Bronze medal in overtime.

Marcus Whiting, the leading point-getter in the American Taekwondo Foundation’s National Championship Series race, extended his lead over a dozen others vying for the title by winning 1st in Forms and 1st in Sparring. Jeanie Bigelow kept pace with her competition in the Girls 10 and Under division placing 2nd in Form and 2nd in Sparring despite having gotten stitches in her big toe earlier in the week. Her older sister Marlee took 2nd in the Forms competition for Girls 11-12 and 1st in Sparring.