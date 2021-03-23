YMCA's Pipkin, staff recognized for years of service

On Monday, Enterprise YMCA President of the Board of Directors Dr. Kelsie Jennings presented a plaque of appreciation to YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin for his loyal dedication, leadership and support in the promotion of Christian programs in youth and adult sports, daycare, fitness and aquatics and the families of the Enterprise community.

Pipkin was Program Director from 1977 to 1984 and served as Aquatics Director, Sports Director, Fitness Director and Daycare Director. In total, he has given 44 years of service to the Enterprise YMCA.

Pipkin was instrumental in starting the preschool/after school camp and summer camp in 1978 and the youth soccer program in 1979, and he also expanded the fitness center in 1984 and oversaw the pool renovations in 1999 and 2020.

Pipkin recognized office managers DeeDee Thomas and April Gayford, Sports Director Caleb Davidson, Fitness Center Director Kristina James, preschool teachers Felicia Holley and Danielle Doss and Grounds and Building Director Greg Watson.

“Thanks for the help and support of many volunteers, staff and board members,” he said. “Without this dedicated, loyal, hard working staff, the YMCA could not offer quality, Christian Programs in a safe environment. Congratulation and thank you staff for your untiring efforts and love for countless families in our community daily for many years.”