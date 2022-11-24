Young newest DAR member

Cathy Young was welcomed as the newest member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter by the John Coffee Membership Chair Nell Gilmer.

Young’s proven lineal descent from an ancestor who gave aid to American colonists during the American Revolution was James Bowdoin of North Carolina.

The DAR organization was founded for the purpose of cherishing, maintaining and extending the institutions of American freedom for which Americans fought and died.

For more information about DAR membership contact the John Coffee Registrar Shirley Skinner at (334) 301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.