Zach Martin: the definition of perseverance

In his first week on campus, Enterprise High School football offensive coordinator Keaton Wilson was already working on building relationships with his players. He and senior Zach Martin hit it off quickly.

“He told me, ‘Coach, if you got my back I got your back.’ I said, ‘well, I’ve got your back,’” Wilson said at the football banquet on Jan. 7. “It’s something we’ve always talked about, and it’s really been like that since day one with him in more ways than one.

"He’s an unreal mechanic; he can fix anything. He’s fixed my car and saved me a ton of money. I think he saved some other coaches some money from fixing their cars, too.”

Wilson called Martin the “definition of perseverance” after working through multiple knee injuries and even several kidney stones this season alone and said talking with Martin’s dad was always a fun interaction.

“I’ll call his dad and tell him he’s trying to push through it and he’ll go, ‘Ah he’s alright, there ain’t nothing wrong with him! Tell him to suck it up or cut it off,’” he recalled. “There’s nothing better than dealing with an offensive lineman’s dad and having those kinds of conversations with him.”