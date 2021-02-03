 Skip to main content
Zach Martin: the definition of perseverance
0 comments

Pictured from left are offensive coordinator Keaton Wilson, senior Zach Martin and head coach Rick Darlington.

In his first week on campus, Enterprise High School football offensive coordinator Keaton Wilson was already working on building relationships with his players. He and senior Zach Martin hit it off quickly.

“He told me, ‘Coach, if you got my back I got your back.’ I said, ‘well, I’ve got your back,’” Wilson said at the football banquet on Jan. 7. “It’s something we’ve always talked about, and it’s really been like that since day one with him in more ways than one.

"He’s an unreal mechanic; he can fix anything. He’s fixed my car and saved me a ton of money. I think he saved some other coaches some money from fixing their cars, too.”

Wilson called Martin the “definition of perseverance” after working through multiple knee injuries and even several kidney stones this season alone and said talking with Martin’s dad was always a fun interaction.

“I’ll call his dad and tell him he’s trying to push through it and he’ll go, ‘Ah he’s alright, there ain’t nothing wrong with him! Tell him to suck it up or cut it off,’” he recalled. “There’s nothing better than dealing with an offensive lineman’s dad and having those kinds of conversations with him.”

Martin was the team’s center, a position that comes with a heavy responsibility. Wilson said that around week six or seven, he started struggling and eventually lost his starting position. Wilson, who was out with COVID for several week around this time, talked with his player every day and promised they’d get his form back when he returned and told him keep pushing forward.

“I promised that when I got back, we’d find a way to get it fixed and get him back right. Just stick with it. And that’s exactly what happened,” he said. “He came back out and started his last game against Theodore and played incredible. I was so proud of him that night, probably more proud than I have ever been.

“He knows how I feel about him. Zach Martin I love you, I’m gonna miss you and I hate to see you go.”

