ZC bass team fishes Lake Eufaula

The Zion Chapel Bass team competed in their fourth tournament of the East Alabama High School Trail on beautiful Lake Eufaula on Saturday, April 3.

Like the last tournament, the baseball-playing fishermen team of Young and Padgett made a pit stop in Ariton Friday night before joining their fellow anglers on the water the next morning. The start was delayed due to heavy fog, but the rest of the day went off without a hitch.

All ZC teams caught fish. With 55 boats participating, the results were commendable.

The team of Young/Padgett finished 12th with a limit of five fish weighing 9.51 pounds.

The team of FitzGerald/J. Dowdy finished 20th with four fish weighing 7.05 pounds.

The team of DeVos/K. Dowdy finished 37th with two fish weighing 3.29 pounds.

The team of Lee/Johns finished 45th with one fish weighing 1.34 pounds.

The Zion Chapel team is currently in fourth place overall in the East Alabama High School Trail with a total of 87 teams.

In the angler of the year competition with the same 87 teams, Young/Padgett rank 5th; DeVos/K. Dowdy rank 14th; FitzGerald/J. Dowdy 36th; and Lee/Johns rank 38th.