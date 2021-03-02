ZC bass team returns to the water

The Zion Chapel Bass Team finally got back on the water after a two-month hiatus.

Their first tournament for the 2021 year was Feb. 13, and it was a tough one. This was their second tournament on the East Alabama High School Trail and their first time fishing Lake Harding.

Lake Harding, also known as Bartlett’s Ferry Lake, is a 5,850-acre reservoir on the Chattahoochee River north of Phenix City. The lake, located in Harris County, Ga., with some portions of the lake extending into Alabama, is a deep lake with a depth of 100 feet at the dam itself.

According to Ronnie Garrison, writer for Alabama Outdoor News, the lake is lined with docks and rocky banks with a few big creeks feeding the river. He also says spotted bass have almost taken over the lake, but there are some good largemouth to be caught in the lake. However, our anglers were not fortunate to catch many of either.

Due to severe weather conditions, the blast-off was delayed until 7 a.m., and at that hour it was 30 degrees. Even in these conditions, the ZC anglers gave their best effort.

Only two of the four ZC teams fished due to conflict in scheduling and sickness, and only one team weighed in.