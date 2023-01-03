ZCBT participates in East Alabama High School Bass Trail

The Zion Chapel Bass Team closed out the year with its first tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail Dec. 10 at Lake Martin. Lake Martin is reputable for its small bass, and team of Avery Padgett and Ethan Young sanctioned this reputation.

According to Padgett, he and his partner finished in 18th place out of a field of 62 boats. He said they caught over 40 bass but could not get any much bigger than two pounds. Once again, Taylor Renfroe was their captain for the day.

When they are not fishing, going to school, or working their part-time jobs, occasionally they are found doing volunteer community service, which is encouraged by BASS Nation.

The week before Christmas, they found time to go to Troy Elementary School to play the role of Santa Claus for Padgett’s mom’s special needs class. Their reward was seeing the smiles on the faces of these young kids when they gave them their presents. They were reminded that all rewards do not come in the form of trophies, plaques, or checks but by doing small gestures for others.

The ZCBT has no tournaments on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Trail Tiger Division or the East Alabama High School Trail until February. However, they are registered to fish three open tournaments sponsored by BASSMASTER High School. They are scheduled to fish the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla., Jan. 29; Lay Lake in Shelby County, Feb. 25; and Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tenn., May 7.

On Feb. 11 the ZCBT will be back on Lake Eufaula fishing on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Trail Tiger Division. On Feb. 25 they will be on Lake Eufaula again fishing on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail.