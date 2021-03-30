Zion anglers win team championship on Lay Lake

Despite a late night for two anglers on Zion Chapel’s baseball team, the bass team competed in their third tournament this season earlier this month and came home team champions.

The tournament, sponsored by the East Alabama High School Trail, was held at Lay Lake, a 12,000-acre reservoir located 35 minutes south of Birmingham. The majority of the Zion Chapel Bass Teams departed early on Friday, March 19, but baseball players Ethan Young and Avery Padgett had a baseball game against county-rival New Brockton to get through before they could hit the road.

Young and Padgett were a couple of tired anglers when they finally reached their destination, but after a nap on the way and a short nap at the motel, they hit the water with their teammates on Saturday morning at safe light.

Zeke Gossett, guide and tournament pro, said, “Lay Lake in February through March can be some of the best times to fish, but it can also be the trickiest. Cold front conditions can make things tough, but fish will still bite.” This proved to be true for the ZCBT—for the first time, they won the team championship against 41 boats. It was a matter of fishing the conditions.

The team of Kaleb DeVos/Kevin Dowdy placed second with a limit of five fish weighing 13.47 pounds.