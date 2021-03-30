Zion anglers win team championship on Lay Lake

Despite a late night for two anglers on Zion Chapel’s baseball team, the bass team competed in their third tournament this season earlier this month and came home team champions.
The tournament, sponsored by the East Alabama High School Trail, was held at Lay Lake, a 12,000-acre reservoir located 35 minutes south of Birmingham. The majority of the Zion Chapel Bass Teams departed early on Friday, March 19, but baseball players Ethan Young and Avery Padgett had a baseball game against county-rival New Brockton to get through before they could hit the road.
Young and Padgett were a couple of tired anglers when they finally reached their destination, but after a nap on the way and a short nap at the motel, they hit the water with their teammates on Saturday morning at safe light.
Zeke Gossett, guide and tournament pro, said, “Lay Lake in February through March can be some of the best times to fish, but it can also be the trickiest. Cold front conditions can make things tough, but fish will still bite.” This proved to be true for the ZCBT—for the first time, they won the team championship against 41 boats. It was a matter of fishing the conditions.
The team of Kaleb DeVos/Kevin Dowdy placed second with a limit of five fish weighing 13.47 pounds.
The team of Young/Padgett placed third with a limit of five fish weighing 10.73 pounds.
The team of Peyton FitzGerald/Jackson Dowdy placed 27th with one fish weighing 2.69 pounds.
The team Trevor Lee/Austin Johns, not weighing in, placed 35th.
In the year-to-date standings in the East Alabama High School Bass Trail, with 78 teams participating, Young/Padgett are in sixth place; Devos/K. Dowdy are in 16th place; FitzGerald/J. Dowdy are in 45th place; and Lee/Johns are in 50th place.
Due to severe weather in north Alabama on Thursday, March 25, the ZCBT waited for the go-ahead from BASS Nation regarding their tournament scheduled for the following Saturday. The team left mid-afternoon on Friday for Gadsden and joined two other teams in the hopes that the weather would improve and the tournament would continue, but taking caution and putting safety first, BASS Nation cancelled the tournament in the early hours of the morning. It will be rescheduled.
The ZCBT will continue their quest for reeling in the big ones at Lake Eufaula on Saturday, April 3 on the East Alabama High School Trail.