Zion Bass team competes in national competition

For the second year in a row, anglers with the Zion Chapel bass team accomplished their goal of qualifying for, and competing in, the national fishing competition on Lake Chicamauga in southeast Tennessee.

The teams of Avery Padgett/Ethan Young and Kaleb DeVos/Kevin Dowdy qualified earlier this summer by finishing in fifth and 18th place, respectively, in the state championship and Bassmaster open tournament.

The teams were two among the few anglers representing Alabama in a competition that housed 307 teams from 43 other states. Although neither of the local teams made it past the second qualifying day, the anglers were proud to have accomplished their goal of making an appearance and of representing their state on a national level.

“Not only did the two Zion Chapel teams put their small community and school on the map, the team has brought attention to both by placing in several tournaments in their short two year appearance and by bringing home hardware and scholarship money,” supporter and fan Sylvia Padgett said.

A spokesperson for Alabama BASS Nation High School said he was proud of the anglers who represented the state of Alabama and that they were all champions by their character, sportsmanship, fishing skills and their passion for this sport.