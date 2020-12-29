Zion Bass team places 9th in Lake Martin tourney

After a long school day, members of the Zion Chapel Bass Team loaded their gear and headed north to Lake Martin on Dec. 11 for the first tournament on the East Alabama High School Trail.

The next day was spent on the lake seeking prospective fishing holes for tournament day on Dec. 13.

Lake Martin, located in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, is a 44,000-acre lake with 750 miles of wooded shoreline. According to Captain David Hare of Alex City Guide Service, “There is never a dull moment on Lake Martin in December. Whether you enjoy catching size or quantity, whether you enjoy live baiting or artificial, December will not disappoint.”

After a fog delay, a short nap and some more food, the anglers were finally able to hit the water. Even after their best efforts, they did not manage to catch the number or the pounds they had anticipated, but a few is better than none.

There were 64 boats participating in the tournament. The ZC Team had a change of anglers for one team, and a new angler, Jackson Dowdy, was added.

The team K. Dowdy/DeVos finished 16th with their limit of five fish weighing 7.39 pounds.

The team Padgett/Young finished 33rd with their limit of five fish weighing 5.74 pounds.