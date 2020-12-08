Zion bass team wraps up Wiregrass Student Angler Trail tournaments

The Zion Chapel Bass Team fished their final tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail for this season.
The tournament was at Lake Eufaula, a 45,000-acre impoundment on the Chattahoochee River. For many of the ZC anglers, this was not their day. Most were disappointed, but it has been said before that this is the way tournament fishing goes.
As Greg McCain quoted Shane Powell from Alabama Outdoor New, “A basic premise of Lake Eufaula fishing is that some bass can always be caught shallow and some can always be caught deep; it is just a matter of being at the right place at the right time.”
Out of the 74 boats participating, team Dowdy/Free finished 11th with three fish weighing 7.07lbs—one was dead, which incurred penalty of .25 lbs. Kaden Cupp accompanied Dowdy as an observer in the absence of his team partner Landra Free.
The team of Lee/DeVos finished 22th with three fish weighing 4.26 lbs.
The team FitzGerald/Johns finished 35thwith one fish weighing 2.09 lbs.
The team of Padgett/Young, who went into the tournament in second place in angler of the year points, finished 48th for the day with one fish weighing 1.14 lbs. For Angler of the Year, team Padgett/Young finished sixth.
The Lee/DeVos team finished 10th. The team FitzGerald/Johns finished 17th and the team Dowdy/Free finished 26th.
The ZC Bass Team finished fourth in overall points for the Wiregrass Student Angler Team of the Year.
These young anglers are to be commended for doing so well for having competed for only two years; this was the first year for some of the team members.
As always, the team appreciates the support of their families, community and sponsors. Several guests showed up for the weigh-in at Lake Point Resort.
The team was fortunate to have Mark FitzGerald to cook for them all weekend. He worked diligently keeping their bellies full and helping them celebrate coach Dana Haley’s birthday.
The anglers were at the campground from Thursday until Sunday. They spent a couple of days pre-fishing, which was productive, but it did not carry over until tournament time.
Several anglers stayed over until Sunday to meet and observe The University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University and the University of Montevallo competing in a tournament.
The ZC Bass Team has registered and is finalizing plans for their next tournament scheduled for Dec. 13 at Lake Martin. Tournaments are subject to cancelation depending on directives from local, state and national officials due to COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!