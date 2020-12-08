Zion bass team wraps up Wiregrass Student Angler Trail tournaments

The Zion Chapel Bass Team fished their final tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail for this season.

The tournament was at Lake Eufaula, a 45,000-acre impoundment on the Chattahoochee River. For many of the ZC anglers, this was not their day. Most were disappointed, but it has been said before that this is the way tournament fishing goes.

As Greg McCain quoted Shane Powell from Alabama Outdoor New, “A basic premise of Lake Eufaula fishing is that some bass can always be caught shallow and some can always be caught deep; it is just a matter of being at the right place at the right time.”

Out of the 74 boats participating, team Dowdy/Free finished 11th with three fish weighing 7.07lbs—one was dead, which incurred penalty of .25 lbs. Kaden Cupp accompanied Dowdy as an observer in the absence of his team partner Landra Free.

The team of Lee/DeVos finished 22th with three fish weighing 4.26 lbs.

The team FitzGerald/Johns finished 35thwith one fish weighing 2.09 lbs.

The team of Padgett/Young, who went into the tournament in second place in angler of the year points, finished 48th for the day with one fish weighing 1.14 lbs. For Angler of the Year, team Padgett/Young finished sixth.