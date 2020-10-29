Zion Chapel aims to end on a win

After a 48-13 loss on the road against Geneva County, the Zion Chapel Rebels look to end the season with a win at home against Pleasant Home Friday night.
Recapping last Friday’s game, head coach Randy Bryant said his guys played “really well” against 7-2 Geneva County and its star running back Emmanuel Henderson.
“He had a couple touchdowns and served as a dummy to draw your attention to some other things, but I think our kids played extremely well,” he said. “I thought we played really hard. The effort was there. We ran to the ball well on defense for the most part, and offensively we drove down.
"We scored two touchdowns, missed an extra point and dropped a touchdown in the end zone. I thought we looked a little more like ourselves, like we would have if we’d have had all our guys.”
At one point, the Rebels’ roster had around 18 healthy players. Three of his guys are still out, but he said the majority have returned. After removing players from the injured list and making up for lost time in the weight room, Bryant said he feels like they’ve finally started to play to the standard they’d set for themselves.
“I feel like we’re kind of playing our best football right now, and it always stinks to be playing your best ball right here at the end of the season,” he said. “I think without COVID and being out of the weight room for three months, this season goes a little different. We’re just getting back now to what we had been building. The weight room is the equalizer, and that made the difference for us this year.”
Looking ahead to when Pleasant Home (1-7) makes the trip to Bates Memorial on Friday, Bryant said they have a few things to look out for and to not be fooled by their record.
“Their record doesn’t indicate what kind of football team they are,” he said. “(Number) 80 is a guy they like to throw to, and they have a running back that’s a good football player as well. They’re very multiple with their formations, and they’re going to present a lot of different looks. We’ve just got to make sure we have our calls right and everyone executes their jobs.”
When asked if the focus at practice was a little different this week knowing it’s the last game of the season, Bryant said their focus never changes—it’s all about winning and improving his players.
“We’re going to do the same things we believe will get us a win, and that’s what we’ve been doing this week,” he said. “We’re continuing to polish our plan and make sure everyone knows their job on offense, defense and special teams. It is our last home game, so we’re looking forward to having Pleasant Home there and trying to end the year on a positive note."
For the team’s seniors — Brockston Bragg, Whit Wilkerson, Chance Killingsworth, Ace Childs, Landon Jacobs, Cole Moseley, Adam Staver, Hunter Wambles and Josh Finger — going out on a win has to feel like a must. Bryant, who’s in his fourth year as head coach, has coached these players since their freshman year through many different season outcomes.
“Obviously, everyone wants to go out a winner. This is my fourth year here, so I’ve been with them every year. We went from 2-8, to 5-5, to 6-5 and making the playoffs for the first time in eight years and the best record in eight years, to now we’re 0-9. That’s a hard pill to swallow,” he said. “They’ll be happy to go out on a winning note, and that’s the plan. It allows our underclassmen to go into the off season on a winning note, as well.”
Friday's game will kick off at 7 p.m.
