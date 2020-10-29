Zion Chapel aims to end on a win

After a 48-13 loss on the road against Geneva County, the Zion Chapel Rebels look to end the season with a win at home against Pleasant Home Friday night.

Recapping last Friday’s game, head coach Randy Bryant said his guys played “really well” against 7-2 Geneva County and its star running back Emmanuel Henderson.

“He had a couple touchdowns and served as a dummy to draw your attention to some other things, but I think our kids played extremely well,” he said. “I thought we played really hard. The effort was there. We ran to the ball well on defense for the most part, and offensively we drove down.

"We scored two touchdowns, missed an extra point and dropped a touchdown in the end zone. I thought we looked a little more like ourselves, like we would have if we’d have had all our guys.”

At one point, the Rebels’ roster had around 18 healthy players. Three of his guys are still out, but he said the majority have returned. After removing players from the injured list and making up for lost time in the weight room, Bryant said he feels like they’ve finally started to play to the standard they’d set for themselves.