Zion Chapel anglers place in Lake Martin tournament

Over the weekend of Feb. 20, the Zion Chapel Bass Team fished their second tournament on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tiger Trail and had a rewarding weekend with all teams catching fish.

A total of 240 boats—171 high school boats and 69 junior high school boats—entered the tournament held on Lake Martin, a 44,000- acre reservoir on the Tallapoosa River that stretches across three counties—Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa.

The day was action-packed for most of the anglers with a total of 2,012 caught fish weighing 2,915 pounds. The average fish weighed in at 1.44 pounds, and all of the fish that were caught were released. The next day, BASS Nation sponsored a college/university tournament at the same site.

All Zion Chapel teams caught fish, and the team of Lee/Johns finished in sixth, weighing in their limit of five fish for 10.81 pounds.

The team of Young/Padgett finished 57th and weighed in five fish for 7.83 pounds.

The team of DeVos/K. Dowdy finished 61st and weighed in five fish for 7.69 pounds.

The team FitzGerald/J. Dowdy finished 160th and weighed in one fish for 1.56 pounds.