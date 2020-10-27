Zion Chapel Anglers place third in Wiregrass Student Angler Trail

The team of Fitzgerald/Johns finished 18 with three fish weighing in at 4.34 pounds. The team of Lee/DeVos finished 23 with two fish weighing in at 2.93 pounds, and the team of Dowdy/Free did not weigh in due to engine issues.

The final tournament for the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Lake Eufaula. The launch and weigh-in station will be at Lake Point State Park. The team of the year and angler of the year will be determined at the end of this tournament after all results are tallied.

Going into the final tournament, Zion Chapel is in fourth place with 96 teams participating. Ethan Young and Avery Padgett are in second place for the angler of the year award. Peyton FitzGerald and Austin Johns are in 14th place, and they are followed by Kaleb DeVos and Trevor Lee in fifteenth place. Kevin Dowdy and Landra Free are in 41st place.

Lake Eufaula will be a battle. The team is aware that it could not be in this position without the support of its sponsors, families and community. The team also extends a special thanks to the boat captains for their dedication to their team.