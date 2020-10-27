Zion Chapel Anglers place third in Wiregrass Student Angler Trail

What will 2020 bring next? The Zion Chapel Bass Team has had tournaments canceled, guidelines revamped due to COVID-19, and most recently Hurricane Delta caused its last two tournaments to be rescheduled.
Through all the adversity, the team has adjusted.
The weekend of Oct. 17-18 was a tough one for the ZC anglers, but they fought hard. This was the first time the anglers have been challenged with fishing two tournaments back-to-back. The tournaments were held at the Tensaw River Delta, and they launched from Live Oak Landing in Stockton, Ala.
This was only the second time the anglers have fished the Delta, and after a day of practice fishing, the temperature plunged more than 30 degrees.
According to Greg McCain in the Alabama Outdoor News, the Delta is a “wandering, forever-changing maze of water that produces prodigiously one day and perplexes anglers the next.” This proved to be true for some of the ZC anglers.
Officially, the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta area encompasses over 260,000 acres and ranks as the second-largest system in the lower United States. Touching five counties in southeastern Alabama, the waters of the Delta eventually empty into Mobile Bay.
Saturday, Oct. 17 was the first tournament of the 2020-2021 season for the Alabama BASS Nation High School-Tiger Trail. It proved to be a tough beginning for all the anglers due to weather, no limits and penalties.
There were 112 boats competing and the winning weight was 9.45 pounds. Baldwin County anglers were the winners for the day.
Some of the ZC anglers changed partners for the Tiger Trail this season. The team of Dowdy/DeVos finished 41st with four fish weighing in at 5.63 pounds with a one-pound penalty for a short fish.
The team of Lee/Johns finished 53 with three fish weighing in at 3.29 pounds. The team of FitzGerald/Free finished 73rd with one fish weighing in at 1.16 pounds, and the team of Padgett/Young finished 79th with one fish weighing in at 0 lbs. with a 1.00 pound penalty for a short fish.
These stats attest to what Tony Hogan, a seasoned angler in this area, had to say about fishing the Delta: “Sometimes it is like finding a needle in a haystack. All of it looks good, and it all looks the same.” He says the key is timing. If an angler hits the water at the wrong time, bass catching opportunities range from difficult to almost non-existent.
Although the fish were stingy the first day, the ZC anglers did not give up.
They fished the third tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. A total of 58 boats participated in this tournament; for various reasons, some teams decided not to fish the second day.
The team of Padgett/Young finished in sixth place with a limit of five fish weighing in at 8.52 pounds, .47 ounces below the top finishers.
The team of Fitzgerald/Johns finished 18 with three fish weighing in at 4.34 pounds. The team of Lee/DeVos finished 23 with two fish weighing in at 2.93 pounds, and the team of Dowdy/Free did not weigh in due to engine issues.
The final tournament for the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Lake Eufaula. The launch and weigh-in station will be at Lake Point State Park. The team of the year and angler of the year will be determined at the end of this tournament after all results are tallied.
Going into the final tournament, Zion Chapel is in fourth place with 96 teams participating. Ethan Young and Avery Padgett are in second place for the angler of the year award. Peyton FitzGerald and Austin Johns are in 14th place, and they are followed by Kaleb DeVos and Trevor Lee in fifteenth place. Kevin Dowdy and Landra Free are in 41st place.
Lake Eufaula will be a battle. The team is aware that it could not be in this position without the support of its sponsors, families and community. The team also extends a special thanks to the boat captains for their dedication to their team.
The captains this weekend spent two grueling days on the water watching these anglers struggle to land their limit. They salute Larry Campbell, Kevin Dowdy, Sr., Brian Lasiter and Junior Lee. Also, a special thanks goes to Parker Carlee for being an observer Saturday for the Lee/Johns team. When a team member cannot fish, someone has to be on the boat in his/her absence to serve as an observer.
Guests are allowed at the weigh-in but must wear a mask and practice social distancing; no tents are allowed. Hope to see supporters at Lake Eufaula!
