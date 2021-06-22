Zion Chapel anglers to compete for national championship

Zion Chapel bass team anglers Avery Padgett and Ethan Young placed fifth out of 207 boats at the state championship tournament on Lake Weiss from June 11-12, earned $800 in scholarship money and also qualified for the national tournament.
Faced with once again fishing unchartered waters, the team traveled to north Alabama days before the tournament was scheduled to begin to get in some practice on the lake. Lake Weiss, owned and operated by Alabama Power, consists of 30,200 acres coming from the Coosa River, Chattooga River, and Little River. It also offers 447 miles of shoreline, shallow flats, large coves, underwater drop-offs and deep channels.
On the first day of fishing, Padgett and Young reached the five-fish limit and weighed in at just over 12 pounds. On day two, they caught another limit of five fish weighing 11.35 pounds, giving them a two-day total of 23.40 pounds and fifth place.
The team of Trevor Lee and Austin Johns caught a limit of five fish on the first day weighing in 10.01 pounds. On day two, they caught three fish weighing 4.59 pounds. They finished in 46th place with a two-day total of 14.6 pounds.
The team of Kaleb Devos and Kevin Dowdy caught three fish weighing 6.98 pounds on day one. On day two, they caught one fish weighing 2.10 pounds. This gave them a two-day total of 9.08 pounds, and they finished in 94th place.
The team of Peyton Fitzgerald and Jackson Dowdy caught four fish on the first day weighing 6 pounds. On day two, they caught one fish weighing 3.06 pounds, giving them a two-day total of 9.06 pounds. They finished in 95th place.
The weigh-in was sponsored by the Alabama High School BASS Nation and the Daiwa Corporation-USA. Following tradition, the official weigh-in began with the playing of the national anthem. Drake Padgett, a younger brother of Avery Padgett, had the honor of displaying the American flag on stage for this special event.
The Zion Chapel bass team also finished third place in the six-man team competition out of 18 teams. Headland Bass Team placed first, and Citronelle Community Fishing Team placed second.
Padgett and Young will compete in the national tournament from July 29-31 on Lake Chicamauga in Dayton, Tenn. Before the national championship, they’ll fish an open tournament for Bassmaster High School on Lay Lake June 26.
Members of the team said they are thankful for all their sponsors, community support and boat captains and are also deeply grateful for the dedication and work of Dana Stinson Haley and Larry Campbell, president and vice-president of the organization, for doing the groundwork to establish their team and working tirelessly to keep them in the water and setting records.