Zion Chapel anglers to compete for national championship

Zion Chapel bass team anglers Avery Padgett and Ethan Young placed fifth out of 207 boats at the state championship tournament on Lake Weiss from June 11-12, earned $800 in scholarship money and also qualified for the national tournament.

Faced with once again fishing unchartered waters, the team traveled to north Alabama days before the tournament was scheduled to begin to get in some practice on the lake. Lake Weiss, owned and operated by Alabama Power, consists of 30,200 acres coming from the Coosa River, Chattooga River, and Little River. It also offers 447 miles of shoreline, shallow flats, large coves, underwater drop-offs and deep channels.

On the first day of fishing, Padgett and Young reached the five-fish limit and weighed in at just over 12 pounds. On day two, they caught another limit of five fish weighing 11.35 pounds, giving them a two-day total of 23.40 pounds and fifth place.

The team of Trevor Lee and Austin Johns caught a limit of five fish on the first day weighing in 10.01 pounds. On day two, they caught three fish weighing 4.59 pounds. They finished in 46th place with a two-day total of 14.6 pounds.