Zion Chapel Bass Team competes on Alabama River

The Zion Chapel Bass Team ventured to west northwest Alabama for its third tournament of the season with the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. After a day of pre-fishing, they launched their boats at Cooter’s Pond Landing on the Alabama River which is about twenty miles west of Prattville. While waiting for blastoff at safe light, they reverently listened to a prayer voiced for their safety and the playing of the national anthem.

The Alabama River is always tough, and Saturday, October 23, 2021, was no different. There were 98 boats that launched from Cooter’s Pond, and all were seeking the big bass.

The team Padgett/Young caught their limit of five fish weighing 6.53 pounds and finished in twelfth place out of 98 boats.

The team McDaniel/K. Dowdy caught four fish weighing 5.76 pounds and finished 37th place out of 98 boats.

The team Shull/J. Dowdy caught four fish weighing 5.43 pounds and finished 47th place with 98 boats in the race.