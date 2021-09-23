Zion Chapel Bass Team completes first tournament of the season

The Zion Chapel Bass Team is back on the water for the first tournament of the new season. They began writing volume 3 of their team adventure Sept. 11 when they ventured to South Alabama to the Mobile Delta.

This begins the third year of tournament fishing for the ZCBT since they were formed in the late summer of 2019. Three members of the team have been on the team since its inception. This year Cole McDaniel and Kevin Shull have joined the team as newcomers. Kevin and Jackson Dowdy, Ethan Young and Avery Padgett round out the six-member team for this season.

They will be fishing three trails again this year: Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, East Alabama High School Trail and Alabama BASS High School Trail Tiger Division.

This first tournament of the new season was on the Tensaw River. This was only the third time the ZCBT has fished this location. The boat captain for the Young/Padgett team stated that he thought some of the anglers were finally getting the hang of the Tensaw River.

According to the Alabama Outdoor News, the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta area encompasses over 260,000 acres and ranks as the second-largest system in the lower United States. Touching five counties in southeastern Alabama, the waters of the Delta eventually empty into the Mobile Bay.