Zion Chapel Bass Team completes Wiregrass Student Angler Trail

Saturday, Nov. 19, marked the last tournament for the Zion Chapel Bass Team on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail for seniors Avery Padgett and Ethan Young who had the opportunity to follow their dream of competitive fishing the past four years.

Team Padgett/Young went out as winners. Padgett said, “We needed a good finish to make a jump in the points and that’s what we did by pulling off the win, which was made possible by catching two four-pounders in the last 30 minutes.”

ZCBT won the tournament with a limit of five fish weighing 17.56 pounds from a field of 72 boats in the tournament. They were second in big fish competition with their big fish weighing 4.03 pounds separated from the winner by a few ounces.

They ended the season with a third place finish in Wiregrass Student Angler of the Year. Now the team waits to see if qualifies for the nationals.

Padgett was one of two recipients of a $500 Wiregrass Student Angler Trail Scholarship. James Quinlivan of the Headland Bass Team claimed the other scholarship. The winners were determined by a committee made up of community leaders, business owners, former coaches, and fishermen from throughout the state. The criteria included their grade point average, resume, including extracurricular activities, transcript of grades, letters of recommendation and two short essays: “The Impact of Competitive Fishing,” and “How Will the Impact of Competitive Fishing Impact My Future.”

The ZCBT extends thanks to Taylor Renfroe for serving as its captain and everyone who has supported and assisted them on their competitive fishing journey. A special thanks goes to Dana Stinson Haley, who has been the backbone of the group for four years, and Larry Campbell for his faithful assistance.

The ZCBT will begin fishing the East Alabama High School Bass Trail Dec. 10 at Lake Martin.